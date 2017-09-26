Your Heartland Weekend Fall Planning Guide

The leaves are turning, the weather's getting cool (kind of), it's officially fall in the Heartland.

Explore what to eat, drink and do this season with Heartland Weekend.

Grab your pals, we're barbecuing with friends and tailgating with fans.

Join us as we discover historic sites off the beaten path, and head outdoors to catch some spectacular views.

Take charge of your Heartland Weekend with this fall planning guide:

What to do:

Autumn is calling at this Heartland pumpkin patch

Take a bucket list road trip to the St. Francois Mountain to take in the fall colors

Take a bucket list road trip to the St. Francois Mountain to take in the fall colors

From milling to mysteries, the 3 historic Heartland sites waiting for you to discover

waiting for you to discover Go glamping ! We're talking glamorous camping

What to eat:

Meet the Murphysboro man they call the legend of BBQ who serves up plate fulls at Pat's BBQ

Step back in time at this ice cream shop inside an antique store

Take your BBQ up a notch with secrets for success from the 2016 winner of Barbecue on the River

You need this steak "sammich" at your tailgate

Take a bite into fall with a tree ripened apple at the Knowlan Family Farm

at the Knowlan Family Farm Learn how to make another fall fair favorite: corn dogs

What to drink:

Celebrate the cooler weather and changing colors at this southeast Missouri winery

Quench your thirst: your guide to fall beers brewed in the Heartland

