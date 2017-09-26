Ste. Genevieve going back to the 18th century with an archaeolog - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ste. Genevieve going back to the 18th century with an archaeological dig

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO (KFVS) -

For the second year, crews are finding out how the earliest Heartland residents lived.

"We are following a wall trench to a French colonial house, it belonged to Francois Valle II and now its just a stain in the ground full of artifacts," said Dr. Tamira Brennan.

Dr. Brennan is helping with an archaeological dig in Ste. Genevieve on her own time. 

"I'm on vacation for two weeks working just for fun just because its a cool site, it's something different to do and I like getting back into the dirt," said Brennan. 

On our Facebook Live at the scene they told us they use what they find out how things have changed over time. 

"You're just creating a series of stories and there's the stories that the ground  the features tell and the stories that the artifacts tell and of course this is the same story that garbage from your own trashcan would tell today you know your choices, your habits, your family secrets all of it's in your garbage and its in their garbage too," said site director Robert Mazrim.  

