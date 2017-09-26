5-vehicle crash on I-55 injures 4

The Cape Girardeau Police Department reported that Interstate 55 is back open after a crash closed the southbound passing lane.

This was at the 93 mile marker.

According to Sargent Rick Schmidt, the collision is still being investigated.

He said it involved five vehicles and four people were injured. One person suffered serious injuries.

Schmidt said one driver has memory issues.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

