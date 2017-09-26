KY 80/West Broadway in Mayfield blocked due to a gas leak - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY 80/West Broadway in Mayfield blocked due to a gas leak

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

Just before 9:30 p.m. the was making progress with a gas line repair that blocked KY 80/West Broadway in Mayfield, Kentucky is between 14th Street and 15th Street.

They now estimate the roadway will have to be closed for about another hour.

Police are detouring traffic along side streets in the area while repairs are ongoing.  

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route, if possible.

