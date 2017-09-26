Carbondale FD selling breast cancer awareness shirts - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale FD selling breast cancer awareness shirts

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Carbondale Fire Department local 1961 is selling shirts during the month of October for breast cancer awareness.

This is the third year the department has sold the shirts. All the proceeds will go to support the SIH Cancer Institute Patient Support Fund for breast cancer patients.

According to firefighter Patrick Seger they raised $1000 in 2016 and would like to top that this year. 

"Several of us are effected by breast cancer, we have mothers, sisters, aunts and so forth who have had breast cancer or are still fighting breast cancer and you know any little bit we can donate to somebody struggling through this is a worthwhile cause." Seger said.

Anyone wanting a T-shirt can visit the fire station at  Fire Station #2 (401 N. Glenview Drive) or call (618) 457-3299.

T-shirts will also be available during the Fire Prevention Week Open House on Saturday, October 7.

