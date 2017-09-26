Police find marijuana, counterfeit money after search of KY man - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police find marijuana, counterfeit money after search of KY man

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Murray Police Department) (Source: Murray Police Department)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

A Hopkinsville, Kentucky man was charged with trafficking in marijuana and possession of a handgun after the Murray Police Department searched his vehicle.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, around 11 p.m. police made contact with Anthony Manning, 21 inside his vehicle at an apartment complex in Murray.

A probable cause search of his vehicle was conducted and officers found multiple individual wrapped bags of marijuana as well as a handgun inside the vehicle.

Anthony Manning was taken into custody charged with trafficking in marijuana (firearm enhanced), a class D felony, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a class C felony.

The Murray Police Department obtained a search warrant for the residence Manning was staying at in regards to other narcotics.

While searching, officers came across multiple items that were linked to counterfeit money. Among the items was a box with several cut and uncut counterfeit twenty dollar bills.

Charges regarding the counterfeit money are currently pending and the suspects are not named at this time with the investigation still open.

