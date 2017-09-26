New bobcat hunting regulations in Illinois

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 20. First Alert Forecast There will be rain switching over to snowfall throughout the morning.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.
The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.
West Point Baptist Church was destroyed by storms on Monday night, but Pastor Ronny Moore says this won’t hurt the church, because this was just a building.
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.
