Dyersburg Police searching for 2 suspects in connection with an assault, theft

Dyersburg Police is asking for help identifying two suspects connected to an assault and theft that occurred at the Verizon Store at 2660 Lake Road on Monday, Sept. 18.

It happened after 2:30 p.m. Officers were told by store employees that two black male suspects entered the store and after looking at phones, one of the suspects shoved the female employee and grabbed a new phone valued at over $1000.

Both ran out the front door heading south across the parking lot and were seen entering a silver Chrysler 300 and head south on Lake Road.

Police said the suspects both looked to be in their early 20’s with one wearing a black hoodie and the other wearing a white tee shirt.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Dyersburg Police Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS.

