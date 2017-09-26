MO AG announces new coalition to fight human trafficking - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO AG announces new coalition to fight human trafficking

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Josh Hawley (Source: Missouri Attorney General's Office) Josh Hawley (Source: Missouri Attorney General's Office)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Missouri officials are cracking down on human trafficking with a new coalition of businesses committed to fighting the issue. 

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley today announced the formation of the coalition at the Missouri Chamber of Commerce in Jefferson City. It is the latest initiative in Attorney General Hawley’s crackdown on human trafficking in Missouri.

New regulations have been issued targeting traffickers. Hawley also formed a statewide anti-trafficking task force and spearheaded the largest anti-trafficking raid in the history of the state.

The new Business Council will focus on making training more available, especially for workers in industries most likely to encounter trafficking situations.

The Council’s initial membership includes business and community leaders who have committed to taking immediate action against human trafficking in Missouri.  Membership is open to all Missouri businesses, whether big or small.

“Missouri’s businesses are leaders in communities across our State, and our new Business Council allows them to lead on one on one of the most important issues we face today,” Hawley said. “I look forward to partnering with Missouri’s business leaders to end the scourge of modern-day slavery.”

If your business would like join the Human Trafficking Business Council and help put an end to human trafficking in Missouri, please contact Emily Russell (Emily.Russell@ago.mo.gov).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:16:41 GMT

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:18:09 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly