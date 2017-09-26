MO AG announces new coalition to fight human trafficking

Missouri officials are cracking down on human trafficking with a new coalition of businesses committed to fighting the issue.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley today announced the formation of the coalition at the Missouri Chamber of Commerce in Jefferson City. It is the latest initiative in Attorney General Hawley’s crackdown on human trafficking in Missouri.

New regulations have been issued targeting traffickers. Hawley also formed a statewide anti-trafficking task force and spearheaded the largest anti-trafficking raid in the history of the state.

The new Business Council will focus on making training more available, especially for workers in industries most likely to encounter trafficking situations.

The Council’s initial membership includes business and community leaders who have committed to taking immediate action against human trafficking in Missouri. Membership is open to all Missouri businesses, whether big or small.

“Missouri’s businesses are leaders in communities across our State, and our new Business Council allows them to lead on one on one of the most important issues we face today,” Hawley said. “I look forward to partnering with Missouri’s business leaders to end the scourge of modern-day slavery.”

If your business would like join the Human Trafficking Business Council and help put an end to human trafficking in Missouri, please contact Emily Russell (Emily.Russell@ago.mo.gov).

