Poplar Bluff Schools offer free meals to younger students

Young children attending school in Poplar Bluff can be fueled and focused free of charge.

The Poplar Bluff R-1 School district now offers free breakfast and lunch this year to all students, grades pre-K through third, in an effort to help ensure children are receiving the proper nutrition throughout the school day.

“One of our goals here is to increase participation in our school cafeteria lines,” said Rod Priest, R-I assistant superintendent of business. “We do have a lot of kids that bring their lunch to school, which is fine, but we also want to encourage kids to enjoy a nutritional, well-balanced meal at no charge if they don’t have the resources at home.”

So far this year, the number of meals served at Early Childhood, Kindergarten Center, Eugene Field, Lake Road, Oak Grove and O’Neal has increased by over 100 students per day, Chartwells School Dining Services reported during the school board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Over the summer, the district elected to take advantage of the Community Eligibility Program, which the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education rolled out in recent years for high poverty districts to streamline paperwork and eliminate any possible stigma for families.

“We’re dealing with young families just getting started in their careers with entry level jobs,” Priest explained. “Fortunately, by the time the kid gets in upper grades, the free and reduced number declines, which we attribute to families getting more established in their jobs and the community.”

Schools can be grouped together and a multiplier is used to determine the identified student population based on the current free and reduced lunch rate. In Poplar Bluff, removing the fourth grade from the elementary configuration caused the ISP to concentrate at the lower grade levels, where children in need tend to be more prevalent, according to officials.

Efforts are also being made at the Middle School, Junior High and the High School to improve menu choices for students at a cost of $1.55 for breakfast and $2.25 for lunch, or 30 and 40 cents respectively under the National School Lunch Program. Chartwells leads a program called Chef2School during which an executive chef visits dozens of classrooms each month introducing healthy foods to students.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.