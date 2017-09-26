US Intercollegiate 3D archery championships take place at Sahara Woods

The 2017 US Intercollegiate 3D Archery National Championships will take place October 7 and 8 at Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area in Southern Illinois.

Sahara Woods is located just west of Harrisburg and north of Carrier Mills.

Over 200 of the nation's top collegiate archers will compete.

For those new to the sport, 3D archery is performed on an outdoor course.

The archers move from station to station and shoot at full sized animal foam target molds.

The archers shoot at these targets from a variety of settings and distances to simulate actual hunting conditions.

The tournament came to Sahara Woods when the U.S. Collegiate Archery Association signed a ten-year deal with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to hold the event there.

The tournament begins at 9 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

The public is invited to participate in the tournament as guest shooters (visit www.uscollegiatearchery.org to register) or as spectators.

Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg in it's first five years of competition has collected 11 divisional national championships and two high overall average national championships, while crowning 20 All-Americans and four Academic All-Americans.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.