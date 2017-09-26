US Intercollegiate 3D archery championships take place at Sahara - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

US Intercollegiate 3D archery championships take place at Sahara Woods

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARRIER MILLS, IL (KFVS) -

The 2017 US Intercollegiate 3D Archery National Championships will take place October 7 and 8 at Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area in Southern Illinois.

Sahara Woods is located  just west of Harrisburg and north of Carrier Mills.

Over 200 of the nation's top collegiate archers will compete.

For those new to the sport, 3D archery is performed on an outdoor course.

The archers move from station to station and shoot at full sized animal foam target molds.

The archers shoot at these targets from a variety of settings and distances to simulate actual hunting conditions.

The tournament came to Sahara Woods when the U.S. Collegiate Archery Association signed a ten-year deal with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to hold the event there.

The tournament begins at 9 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

The public is invited to participate in the tournament as guest shooters (visit www.uscollegiatearchery.org to register) or as spectators.

Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg in it's first five years of competition has collected 11 divisional national championships and two high overall average national championships, while crowning 20 All-Americans and four Academic All-Americans.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:16:41 GMT

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:18:09 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly