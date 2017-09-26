2 Jackson, MO teens accused of having stolen guns - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 Jackson, MO teens accused of having stolen guns

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Two teens were arrested after police in Jackson, Missouri say they had stolen guns.

Camden R. Hooe, 17, of Jackson, was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property.

A 16-year-old male was also taken into custody and referred to the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Division for two counts of receiving stolen property.

According to police, they interviewed Hooe on Friday, September 21 in reference to him having stolen guns. Based on the earlier investigation, police say Hooe was arrested after the interview.

