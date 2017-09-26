WATCH: SIU chancellor to deliver State of the University address

The new chancellor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale delivered the 2017 State of the University address at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26.

Chancellor Carlo Montemagno delivered the address in Shryock Auditorium on campus.

Watch the full speech below.

SIU's campus has seen 6,000 fewer students in the last 10 years, a significant drop in enrollment, which translates to more than $1 billion lost in the economy for Southern Illinois.

They Chancellor addressed his plan for current programs at the university.

"But I want to be clear that academic reorganization itself is not about eliminating programs, faculty or staff, but about creating new scholarly communities that will lead to innovation in teaching and knowledge creation." Montemagno said.

Montemagno explained that in order to "transform" the school, there has to be "ongoing innovation." He gave an example of potentially creating a new college of agriculture and life sciences or even consolidating management-focused programs.

He has not mentioned which programs he plans to terminate but these changes have sparked both positive and negative feelings on campus.

"The best way I can put it is, I don't feel confident in the things that the chancellor stated," Senior Brandon Kyles was not enthused by the plans. "There are certain programs that are near and dear to students on this campus such as Africana Studies or our mining program They have a very high possibility of going away and he did not express whether or not such program will go away."

However, Bob Baer with the physics department thinks the chancellors goals are good and attainable.

"I've been here 17 years myself, so I've seen a little bit of decline in recent years. But there was a lot of optimism in the chancellors speech that I was very happy to hear."

The next steps are for the chancellor to meet with deans and chairs in to work on a draft plan in October and by November get the campus community input with a final plan by July 2018.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.