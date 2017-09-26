FIRST ALERT: Last day of 90 degree temps; cooler weather on the way

It's another calm, mild start to your day on Tuesday, September 26.

Grant Dade says cooler air is on the way but tonight will be warm and muggy.

It is another hot day across our area with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There is a slight chance of a pop shower this afternoon but most areas will remain dry.

Temperatures this evening will remain warm and muggy. By morning, the low will be in the middle 60s with patchy fog possible.

A cold front will bring some cooler air to the area, especially by Thursday.

Wednesday will be a transition day with a few scattered showers, and temperatures in the 80s.

More seasonable 70s return Thursday and continue through the weekend.

