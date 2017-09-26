5 things to know for 9/26 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know for 9/26

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Good morning! It's Tuesday, September 26.

First Alert weather outlook:

Laura Wibbenmeyer says today will be the last day we hit the 90s, maybe until next spring. Fog shouldn't be much of an issue this morning. It will be muggy with a slight chance of an isolated storm.

Cooler, fall-like air takes over by Thursday. Widespread 70s will be the norm. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s.

Make some outdoor plans this weekend, because it's going to be nice.

Making headlines:

A man was charged with assault, armed criminal action and more. He's accused of shooting a man multiple times in the chest in New Madrid County, Missouri.

People and city leaders in Scott City, Mo. are concerned about a company that wants to expand into city limits. The company would treat railroad ties; however, they would be using some toxic chemicals to do it.

It was the second day of protests on the gridiron: the Dallas Cowboys and their owner kneeled during Monday night's game, although not during the national anthem.

Southern Illinois University awarded one of its science teachers for his work leading up to the eclipse.Click here to read more about Bob Baer's work.

