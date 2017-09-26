"Tango Buenos Aires" coming to the River Campus

The 2017-2018 Southeast Missouri State University's Bank of Missouri Touring Series continues with "Tango Buenos Aires: The Spirit of Argentina," that is scheduled for October 6 in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast's River Campus.

To celebrate their fifth tour of the United States, the company created an all new program.

Audiences will see how the dance evolved through the river settlements, halfway houses, brothels, and dancing pubs, from the habanera to the milonga, and finally the tango.

Tickets may be purchased by contacting the River Campus Box Office at 518 S. Fountain St,, by calling (573) 651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org.

