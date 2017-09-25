Man in Pinckneyville, IL to celebrate 100th birthday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man in Pinckneyville, IL to celebrate 100th birthday

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
James Weisel (Source: The Manor at Mason Woods) James Weisel (Source: The Manor at Mason Woods)
James Weisel (Source: The Manor at Mason Woods) James Weisel (Source: The Manor at Mason Woods)
James Weisel (Source: The Manor at Mason Woods) James Weisel (Source: The Manor at Mason Woods)
James Weisel (Source: The Manor at Mason Woods) James Weisel (Source: The Manor at Mason Woods)
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

A resident at the Manor at Mason Woods will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

James Weisel’s was born and raised in Tamaroa, Illinois. He had one brother, Kenneth, and four sisters; Mildred, Alma, Lela, and Helen.

When asked what it feels like to be turning 100 James replied, “It’s been a long life, but I’m glad to be here.”

He served the United States in the military from 1941 to 1945. For two and a half years, he was stationed in Fiji Islands and Guadal Canal.

He has also worked on the railroad and for the state. But James really enjoys farming. Workers with the Manor said just a few months ago he was on his tractor mowing his grass.

James met his wife Mabel when James returned from the service. They had two sons: Ray and Harold.

He has four grandchildren: Amanda (Jason) Harris, Jeremy (Rhonda) Weisel, Eric Weisel, and Brad Weisel. He also has five great grandchildren: Shelby, Emily, Casey, Lukas, and Treyton.

Cards may be sent to James Weisel, c/o Manor at Mason Woods, 223 Illinois Street, Pinckneyville, IL 62274.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:16:41 GMT

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:18:09 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly