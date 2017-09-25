Man in Pinckneyville, IL to celebrate 100th birthday

A resident at the Manor at Mason Woods will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

James Weisel’s was born and raised in Tamaroa, Illinois. He had one brother, Kenneth, and four sisters; Mildred, Alma, Lela, and Helen.

When asked what it feels like to be turning 100 James replied, “It’s been a long life, but I’m glad to be here.”

He served the United States in the military from 1941 to 1945. For two and a half years, he was stationed in Fiji Islands and Guadal Canal.

He has also worked on the railroad and for the state. But James really enjoys farming. Workers with the Manor said just a few months ago he was on his tractor mowing his grass.

James met his wife Mabel when James returned from the service. They had two sons: Ray and Harold.

He has four grandchildren: Amanda (Jason) Harris, Jeremy (Rhonda) Weisel, Eric Weisel, and Brad Weisel. He also has five great grandchildren: Shelby, Emily, Casey, Lukas, and Treyton.

Cards may be sent to James Weisel, c/o Manor at Mason Woods, 223 Illinois Street, Pinckneyville, IL 62274.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.