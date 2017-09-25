Armed robbery reported at Walgreens in Carbondale, IL

An armed robbery at Walgreens in Carbondale, Illinois reportedly occurred on Monday, Sept. 25.

Officers were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to Walgreens East on 206 S. Wall Street.

The suspect was described as a black male about 30-years of age, 5’8”, weighing about 160 pounds. Officers said he was wearing black pants and a blue hoodie.

There were no reported injuries. Anyone with information on this incident is encourage to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 451-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

