Making a longbow class offered at Conservation Center

Written by Kevin Sanders, Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will be hosting a class on how to make a longbow.

Explore the history of archery in North America from raw material harvest to bow design and performance.

Then, using only hand tools and patience, craft your own hickory longbow work of art.

Cost for materials will be $100 and this will be a three day class.

Dates and times are: Thursday, Sept. 28, from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sept 30 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

