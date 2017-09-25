SIU staff member awarded for work on eclipse - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU staff member awarded for work on eclipse

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University is awarding one of it's science teachers for his work leading up to the eclipse. 

Bob Baer received the College of Science Staff Excellence Award from the University. 

Baer co-chaired the Eclipse Steering Committee which helped set up events at SIU for the eclipse. 

He also several scientific research talks and workshops. 

Baer said the award is recognition for the three years of work he put in to help the University prepare for the eclipse. 

"To be able to be working here at the right time during a total solar eclipse and be a major part of the leadership and in the planning but also be able to also experience it myself, that was awesome to see it from the field and be right there with all the all the students, that's an experience I'll never forget," Baer said.

Baer also received the Staff Excellence Award from SIU in back in April. 

