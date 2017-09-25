IL State Police to give citations during Rail Safety Week - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL State Police to give citations during Rail Safety Week

Written by Brittany Jacob, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

This week is Rail Safety Week in Illinois and state police will be out giving tickets to drivers who aren't following the rules at a railroad crossing. 

More than 330 millions people cross railroad tracks every day, with almost 1,000 casualties last year.

Longbranch Café in sits adjacent to the train tracks in Carbondale. Elaine Ramseyer, the owner, deals with the trains everyday. She calls them, “Dangerous and necessary.”

Her business has been there for 20 years, so she’s seen witnessed a lot.

“I’ll see people you know, try to shoot around the rail. And look down the track. And try and race the train. These are all pretty foolhardy things that we should not do,” Ramseyer explained.

One time a train stopped on the tracks for a period of time, she explained the story, but, of course, with a train passing. 

“My employee parking lot is on the other side of the track.” As the consistent and loud trains pass, she finished, “So the employees actually crawled in between the cars because they didn’t want to be late which was super dangerous, which I really did not like.”

Brad Rueter, the special agent with Canadian National (CN), explained the laws people seem to always break. 

“Two main problems that we have on the railroad are trespassing and people violating the crossing signals and gates...we aiming at changing attitudes and behaviors. It’s not about being out there writing the individual citation, it’s about what can we do as CN police to change the behavior of that person so that we don’t get the kind of results that we have been getting.”

“Trains have the same weight ratio to a vehicle as a vehicle does to a can of soda.  It’s 4000 to 1!”, stated Lieutenant Michael Alvey, District 13 / 22 Commander.  “Because of the energy involved in train collisions, there simply is no winning.  That’s why it is so important to obey the laws concerning rail roads and trains”, Alvey continued.

Ramseyer concluded, “We can only try to keep people so safe , they have to cooperate with the safety measure.”

Illinois is ranked #2 in the nation railroad crossing fatalities, right behind Texas.

Join us and take Safety Pledge during Rail Safety Week.

The CN Police Emergency Hotline 1-800-465-9239

                                               

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:16:41 GMT

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:18:09 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly