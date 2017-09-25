Police search for 2 suspects in Paducah, KY shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police search for 2 suspects in Paducah, KY shooting

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

According to officers with the Paducah Police Department, they are looking for two suspects involved in a shooting last week.

Officials said it happened around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the 2700 block of Madison Street in Paducah, Kentucky.

The victim is identified as 21-year-old Jordan C. Riley, 21.

Police describe the suspects are two black males in their late teens or early 20s, described as dark-skinned, clean shaven, about 5-feet-8 and thin.  One of the suspects possibly goes by the street name “Playboy.”

Police were called to Baptist Health Paducah, where Riley had sought treatment for a gunshot wound. Riley told officers was in an argument with a man he knows as “Playboy” and another man in an alley behind his home.

Riley said “Playboy” and the other man began to walk away when the unknown man turned around and began shooting at him. Riley said he was struck, and went to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident or the men’s identities is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:16:41 GMT

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:18:09 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly