Man given 3 life sentences in rape case

The Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney, Russ Oliver, announced that Steven McWhirter was given three life sentences on Monday, Sept. 25 by the Honorable Judge Benjamin Lewis.

The Stoddard County case was transferred to Cape Girardeau County on a change of venue motion filed by the Defendant. The case was assigned Lewis.

Two of those sentences were ordered by the Judge to be served consecutively.

On August 18, McWhirter plead guilty to forcible rape in the first degree and two counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree. Judge Lewis imposed a life sentence on each count. The two statutory sodomy life sentences were ordered served concurrent to one another but consecutive to the forcible rape life sentence.

“There is no joy ever found in any case like this, there is however solace in the fact that while we can not undo the trauma done to this child, this sentence guarantees that no other child will ever suffer at the hands of the Defendant,” Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver said of the sentence.

