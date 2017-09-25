Stand off involving weapon in McCracken Co., KY ends peacefully

A standoff between residents of McCracken County, Kentucky and officers with the sheriffs department ended peacefully on Monday, Sept. 25.

At 9:43 a.m. deputies responded to 110 Brunswick in reference to a check welfare/unknown trouble call. They said a citizen reported seeing a male that appeared to be in an argument with a female in the front yard of the residence.

The male subject was later identified as Courtland Neal Eugene Smith, 42, of Lone Oak. He was reported to be in possession of a handgun and informed a female that also resided at the residence, if the cops responded this was not going to end well.

The female left the property and told deputies that another occupant was inside the residence asleep. She said she didn’t believe they were aware that Smith was experiencing these issues.

The male occupant was called and informed of the situation, then deputies assisted him in exiting the home through a window and got him to safety without alerting Smith.

Deputies surrounded the residence and began to negotiate with Smith. Neighbors were evacuated for safety.

Smith then exited the back door but quickly returned inside the home, refusing to negotiate with deputies. About an hour into the standoff, Smith exited and deputies were able to subdue him without injury or further incident.

Deputies found that the firearm he had been armed and observed with was a CO2 pellet pistol that appeared to be a real gun.

Smith was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail without incident. Officials said alcohol was the number one contributing issue to this event. They said no one was injured during the incident.

Smith was charged with disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication and resisting arrest.

