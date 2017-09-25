Drugs found in vehicle after crash in Jefferson Co., IL, 4 injured

A single vehicle crash in Jefferson County, Illinois injured four people on Interstate 57 on Sunday, September 24.

Officers with the Illinois State Police said a 2003 Mitsubishi Galant was headed north bound around 2:05 p.m.

The driver was a 16-year-old male of Mayfield, Kentucky. Three passengers were in the vehicle as well. Those passengers were a 16-year-old female a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female.

After an investigation, police fount that the driver was distracted from within the vehicle by passengers and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the right side of the roadway striking the ditch embankment.

It rolled over and struck several trees coming to rest on its driver’s side against one of the trees. Before police arrived, both 16-year-old people fled the scene on foot.

Jefferson County deputies arrived with a canine to assist with location of the passengers that fled. The canine alerted on the vehicle and officers found several drug items inside.

While ISP officers were investigating the crash, Jefferson County Deputies located the two juveniles who had fled the scene on Illinois Route 37 near the Marion / Jefferson County line.

I-57 North Bound remained open during crash investigation and scene clean up. All juveniles’ parents were contacted and all were released to their parents except the 17-year-old female passenger who is being medically treated.

All involved suffered minor injuries from the crash except the 17-year-old female who had major injuries and had to be extracted from the vehicle. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital and then flown to a regional hospital.

The ISP has charged the 16-year-old male driver with operating an uninsured motor vehicle, no valid driver's license, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and failure to report a crash to law enforcement.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has charged the 17-year-old male passenger for the illicit items.

