SEMO women's basketball schedule released

(Source: OVC) CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
Southeast Missouri State University released the women's basketball schedule for 2017-18.
Southeast will open the season on Friday, Nov. 10 at Louisville as part of the Preseason WNIT.
You can see the full schedule below.
|Sunday, Oct. 29
|McKendree (exhibition)
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|2 p.m.
|Friday, Nov. 3
|IU-Southeast (exhibition)
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|6:30 p.m.
|Friday, Nov. 10
|at Louisville (Preseason WNIT)
|Louisville, KY
|6 p.m.
|Tuesday, Nov. 14
|Missouri Valley College
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|11 a.m.
|Friday, Nov. 17
|at TBA (Preseason WNIT)
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Nov. 18
|at TBA (Preseason WNIT)
|TBA
|TBA
|Wednesday, Nov. 22
|Southern Illinois
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|1 p.m.
|Friday, Nov. 24
|Evangel University
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|5:15 p.m.
|Saturday, Nov. 25
|Bradley
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|5:15 p.m.
|Thursday, Nov. 30
|at Cincinnati
|Cincinnati, OH
|6 p.m.
|Tuesday, Dec. 5
|at Western Illinois
|Macomb, IL
|7 p.m.
|Thursday, Dec. 7
|at Ball State
|Muncie, IN
|6 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 10
|at Kansas
|Lawrence, KS
|2 p.m.
|Tuesday, Dec. 19
|Evansville
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|1 p.m.
|Thursday, Dec. 28
|Belmont
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|5:15 p.m.
|Saturday, Dec. 30
|Tennessee State
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|12 p.m.
|Thursday, Jan. 4
|at Murray State
|Murray, KY
|5 p.m.
|Saturday, Jan. 6
|at Austin Peay
|Clarksville, TN
|TBA
|Thursday, Jan. 11
|Morehead State
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|5:15 p.m.
|Saturday, Jan. 13
|Eastern Kentucky
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|2 p.m.
|Thursday, Jan. 18
|at SIU Edwardsville
|Edwardsville, IL
|7 p.m.
|Saturday, Jan. 20
|at Eastern Illinois
|Charleston, IL
|TBA
|Thursday, Jan. 25
|at Tennessee Tech
|Cookeville, TN
|TBA
|Saturday, Jan. 27
|at Jacksonville State
|Jacksonville, AL
|TBA
|Wednesday, Jan. 31
|Murray State
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|6:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 3
|Austin Peay
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|2 p.m.
|Thursday, Feb. 8
|at Morehead State
|Morehead, KY
|TBA
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|at UT Martin
|Martin, TN
|TBA
|Wednesday, Feb. 14
|Eastern Illinois
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|6:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 17
|SIU Edwardsville
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|2 p.m.
|Thursday, Feb. 22
|at Eastern Kentucky
|Richmond, KY
|TBA
|Saturday, Feb. 24
|UT Martin
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|2 p.m.
|Wednesday, Feb. 28
|OVC Tournament
|Evansville, IN
|TBA
|Thursday, March 1
|OVC Tournament
|Evansville, IN
|TBA
|Friday, March 2
|OVC Tournament
|Evansville, IN
|TBA
|Saturday, March 3
|OVC Tournament
|Evansville, IN
|TBA
Southeast finished the 2016-17 campaign with a 13-17 overall record and a 7-9 clip in OVC play to finish in a four-way tie for sixth place. The Redhawks drew the eighth seed in the OVC Tournament but fell to Belmont in the opening round.
The Redhawks will host a pair of exhibition games at the Show Me Center prior to the official start of the season. SEMO will play McKendree on Sunday, Oct. 29 followed by IU-Southeast on Friday, Nov. 3.
