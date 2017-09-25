SEMO women's basketball schedule released

Southeast Missouri State University released the women's basketball schedule for 2017-18.

Southeast will open the season on Friday, Nov. 10 at Louisville as part of the Preseason WNIT.

You can see the full schedule below.

Sunday, Oct. 29 McKendree (exhibition) Cape Girardeau, MO 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 IU-Southeast (exhibition) Cape Girardeau, MO 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 at Louisville (Preseason WNIT) Louisville, KY 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 Missouri Valley College Cape Girardeau, MO 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17 at TBA (Preseason WNIT) TBA TBA Saturday, Nov. 18 at TBA (Preseason WNIT) TBA TBA Wednesday, Nov. 22 Southern Illinois Cape Girardeau, MO 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 Evangel University Cape Girardeau, MO 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 Bradley Cape Girardeau, MO 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30 at Cincinnati Cincinnati, OH 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 at Western Illinois Macomb, IL 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at Ball State Muncie, IN 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at Kansas Lawrence, KS 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 Evansville Cape Girardeau, MO 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 Belmont Cape Girardeau, MO 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 Tennessee State Cape Girardeau, MO 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 at Murray State Murray, KY 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 at Austin Peay Clarksville, TN TBA Thursday, Jan. 11 Morehead State Cape Girardeau, MO 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 Eastern Kentucky Cape Girardeau, MO 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 at SIU Edwardsville Edwardsville, IL 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 at Eastern Illinois Charleston, IL TBA Thursday, Jan. 25 at Tennessee Tech Cookeville, TN TBA Saturday, Jan. 27 at Jacksonville State Jacksonville, AL TBA Wednesday, Jan. 31 Murray State Cape Girardeau, MO 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 Austin Peay Cape Girardeau, MO 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 at Morehead State Morehead, KY TBA Saturday, Feb. 10 at UT Martin Martin, TN TBA Wednesday, Feb. 14 Eastern Illinois Cape Girardeau, MO 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 SIU Edwardsville Cape Girardeau, MO 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 at Eastern Kentucky Richmond, KY TBA Saturday, Feb. 24 UT Martin Cape Girardeau, MO 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 OVC Tournament Evansville, IN TBA Thursday, March 1 OVC Tournament Evansville, IN TBA Friday, March 2 OVC Tournament Evansville, IN TBA Saturday, March 3 OVC Tournament Evansville, IN TBA

Southeast finished the 2016-17 campaign with a 13-17 overall record and a 7-9 clip in OVC play to finish in a four-way tie for sixth place. The Redhawks drew the eighth seed in the OVC Tournament but fell to Belmont in the opening round.

The Redhawks will host a pair of exhibition games at the Show Me Center prior to the official start of the season. SEMO will play McKendree on Sunday, Oct. 29 followed by IU-Southeast on Friday, Nov. 3.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.