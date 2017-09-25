SEMO releases 2017-18 men's basketball schedule - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO releases 2017-18 men's basketball schedule

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: OVC)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Southeast Missouri State University released the 2017-18 men's basketball schedule.

SEMO will play a 31-game schedule with 14 matchups at the Showe Me Center. They open the year at home against Missouri Baptist on Friday, November 10.

The full schedule includes:

Saturday, Oct. 28 at Arkansas State (scrimmage) Jonesboro, AR 11 a.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 1 Missouri S&T (exhibition) Cape Girardeau, MO 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 10 Missouri Baptist Cape Girardeau, MO 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 13 at Louisiana Tech Ruston, LA TBA
Thursday, Nov. 16 at Evansville Evansville, IN 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 21 vs. Cal State Northridge Cancun, Mexico 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 22 vs. Binghampton/Montana State Cancun, Mexico 11:30 a.m./2 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 26 North Carolina Central Cape Girardeau, MO 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 28 Hannibal-LaGrange Cape Girardeau, MO 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 2 at North Carolina Central Durham, N.C. TBA
Wednesday, Dec. 6 UMKC Cape Girardeau, MO 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 9 at Southern Illinois Carbondale, IL 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 16 at Kansas State Manhattan, KS 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 20 Bradley Cape Girardeau, MO 1 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 22 at Saint Louis St. Louis, MO TBA
Thursday, Dec. 28 Belmont Cape Girardeau, MO 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 31 Tennessee State Cape Girardeau, MO 1 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 4 at Murray State Murray, KY 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 6 at Austin Peay Clarksville, TN TBA
Thursday, Jan. 11 Morehead State Cape Girardeau, MO 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 13 Eastern Kentucky Cape Girardeau, MO 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 18 at SIU Edwardsville Edwardsville, IL TBA
Saturday, Jan. 20 at Eastern Illinois Charleston, IL TBA
Thursday, Jan. 25 at Tennessee Tech Cookeville, TN TBA
Saturday, Jan. 27 at Jacksonville State Jacksonville, AL 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 1 Murray State Cape Girardeau, MO 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 3 Austin Peay Cape Girardeau, MO 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 8 at Morehead State Morehead, KY TBA
Saturday, Feb. 10 at UT Martin Martin, TN TBA
Thursday, Feb. 15 Eastern Illinois Cape Girardeau, MO 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 17 SIU Edwardsville Cape Girardeau, MO 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 22 at Eastern Kentucky Richmond, KY TBA
Saturday, Feb. 24 UT Martin Cape Girardeau, MO 4:15 p.m.

The Redhawks are entering their third season under head coach Rick Ray. He led them to an overall record of 15-18 and 9-7 OVC mark a year ago.

Denzel Mahoney is SEMO's only returning starter. He was named OVC Freshman of the Year, Second-Team All-OVC, All-Newcomer and landed a spot on the league's All-Tournament Team last season. He finished second on the team with 14.9 points per game and was the Redhawks top scorer in conference play with 16.6 points per contest.

