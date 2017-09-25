SEMO releases 2017-18 men's basketball schedule

Southeast Missouri State University released the 2017-18 men's basketball schedule.

SEMO will play a 31-game schedule with 14 matchups at the Showe Me Center. They open the year at home against Missouri Baptist on Friday, November 10.

The full schedule includes:

Saturday, Oct. 28 at Arkansas State (scrimmage) Jonesboro, AR 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 Missouri S&T (exhibition) Cape Girardeau, MO 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 Missouri Baptist Cape Girardeau, MO 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13 at Louisiana Tech Ruston, LA TBA Thursday, Nov. 16 at Evansville Evansville, IN 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 vs. Cal State Northridge Cancun, Mexico 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 vs. Binghampton/Montana State Cancun, Mexico 11:30 a.m./2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26 North Carolina Central Cape Girardeau, MO 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 Hannibal-LaGrange Cape Girardeau, MO 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at North Carolina Central Durham, N.C. TBA Wednesday, Dec. 6 UMKC Cape Girardeau, MO 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at Southern Illinois Carbondale, IL 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 at Kansas State Manhattan, KS 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20 Bradley Cape Girardeau, MO 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 at Saint Louis St. Louis, MO TBA Thursday, Dec. 28 Belmont Cape Girardeau, MO 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 Tennessee State Cape Girardeau, MO 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 at Murray State Murray, KY 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 at Austin Peay Clarksville, TN TBA Thursday, Jan. 11 Morehead State Cape Girardeau, MO 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 Eastern Kentucky Cape Girardeau, MO 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 at SIU Edwardsville Edwardsville, IL TBA Saturday, Jan. 20 at Eastern Illinois Charleston, IL TBA Thursday, Jan. 25 at Tennessee Tech Cookeville, TN TBA Saturday, Jan. 27 at Jacksonville State Jacksonville, AL 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 Murray State Cape Girardeau, MO 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 Austin Peay Cape Girardeau, MO 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 at Morehead State Morehead, KY TBA Saturday, Feb. 10 at UT Martin Martin, TN TBA Thursday, Feb. 15 Eastern Illinois Cape Girardeau, MO 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 SIU Edwardsville Cape Girardeau, MO 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 at Eastern Kentucky Richmond, KY TBA Saturday, Feb. 24 UT Martin Cape Girardeau, MO 4:15 p.m.

The Redhawks are entering their third season under head coach Rick Ray. He led them to an overall record of 15-18 and 9-7 OVC mark a year ago.

Denzel Mahoney is SEMO's only returning starter. He was named OVC Freshman of the Year, Second-Team All-OVC, All-Newcomer and landed a spot on the league's All-Tournament Team last season. He finished second on the team with 14.9 points per game and was the Redhawks top scorer in conference play with 16.6 points per contest.

