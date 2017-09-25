UT Martin releases schedule of homecoming 2017 activities

Captain Skyhawk is shown waving to the crowd during UT Martin’s 2016 Quad City event.

Homecoming 2017 will take on a pirate theme at the University of Tennessee at Martin, Oct. 2-7, as the Skyhawks prepare to face Murray State beginning at 2 p.m., Oct. 7, in Hardy M. Graham Stadium.

This year’s festivities will include the traditional rope pull, lip sync, pyramid and step show events hosted by the UT Martin offices of alumni relations and student life, the Undergraduate Alumni Council, and various campus organizations. A complete schedule of these events is available at utmforever.com.

Quad City will officially open at 10:30 a.m. and remain open until the football game at 2 p.m.

Other scheduled events are listed below:

Oct. 5 – Public Relations Student Society of America hosts the “Womanless Beauty Revue”; Watkins Auditorium; 7 p.m.; admission

Oct. 6 – Black Alumni Council reception; Dunagan Alumni Center; 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 – University Choirs’ Dessert Evening; Fine Arts Building; 7 p.m.; admission

Oct. 6 – UT Martin soccer vs. Belmont; soccer complex; 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 – Letterwinners’ Breakfast and Hall of Fame Inductions; Student Life Center; 7:30 a.m.; by invitation

Oct. 7 – Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards Program; Paul Meek Library; 10 a.m.; by invitation

Oct. 7 – 1967 football championship team reunion; Graham Stadium; 10 a.m.; by invitation

Oct. 7 – Football team’s “Hawk Walk” through Quad City; 11 a.m.

Oct. 7 – Football game vs. Murray State; Graham Stadium; 2 p.m.; admission

Oct. 7 – Black Alumni Council reception; Skyhawk Fieldhouse; 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 – 1967 football championship team event; Dunagan Alumni Center; 5:30 p.m.; by invitation

Oct. 7 – Young alumni reception; Dunagan Alumni Center; 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 – University Choirs Dessert Evening; Fine Arts Building; 7 p.m.; admission

Oct. 8 – Homecoming Brunch; Skyhawk Dining Hall; 10:30 a.m.; individual charge

Events are open to the public and free to attend unless otherwise noted. UT Martin students can use their meal plans or Captain’s Cash credits to attend the homecoming brunch.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.