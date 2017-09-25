UT Martin releases schedule of homecoming 2017 activities - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

UT Martin releases schedule of homecoming 2017 activities

Written by Robbyn DeSpain, Asst. News Director
Connect
Captain Skyhawk is shown waving to the crowd during UT Martin’s 2016 Quad City event. Captain Skyhawk is shown waving to the crowd during UT Martin’s 2016 Quad City event.
MARTIN, TN (KFVS) -

Homecoming 2017 will take on a pirate theme at the University of Tennessee at Martin, Oct. 2-7, as the Skyhawks prepare to face Murray State beginning at 2 p.m., Oct. 7, in Hardy M. Graham Stadium.

This year’s festivities will include the traditional rope pull, lip sync, pyramid and step show events hosted by the UT Martin offices of alumni relations and student life, the Undergraduate Alumni Council, and various campus organizations. A complete schedule of these events is available at utmforever.com.

Quad City will officially open at 10:30 a.m. and remain open until the football game at 2 p.m.

Other scheduled events are listed below:

  • Oct. 5 – Public Relations Student Society of America hosts the “Womanless Beauty Revue”; Watkins Auditorium; 7 p.m.; admission
  • Oct. 6 – Black Alumni Council reception; Dunagan Alumni Center; 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 6 – University Choirs’ Dessert Evening; Fine Arts Building; 7 p.m.; admission
  • Oct. 6 – UT Martin soccer vs. Belmont; soccer complex; 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 7 – Letterwinners’ Breakfast and Hall of Fame Inductions; Student Life Center; 7:30 a.m.; by invitation
  • Oct. 7 – Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards Program; Paul Meek Library; 10 a.m.; by invitation
  • Oct. 7 – 1967 football championship team reunion; Graham Stadium; 10 a.m.; by invitation
  • Oct. 7 – Football team’s “Hawk Walk” through Quad City; 11 a.m.
  • Oct. 7 – Football game vs. Murray State; Graham Stadium; 2 p.m.; admission
  • Oct. 7 – Black Alumni Council reception; Skyhawk Fieldhouse; 5:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 7 – 1967 football championship team event; Dunagan Alumni Center; 5:30 p.m.; by invitation
  • Oct. 7 – Young alumni reception; Dunagan Alumni Center; 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 7 – University Choirs Dessert Evening; Fine Arts Building; 7 p.m.; admission
  • Oct. 8 – Homecoming Brunch; Skyhawk Dining Hall; 10:30 a.m.; individual charge

Events are open to the public and free to attend unless otherwise noted. UT Martin students can use their meal plans or Captain’s Cash credits to attend the homecoming brunch.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:18:09 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

  • Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly