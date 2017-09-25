Man facing assault charges in connection to New Madrid Co., MO shooting

A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting in New Madrid County, Missouri on Monday, September 25.

Alandre Newsom was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, discharge/shooting firearm at or from a motor vehicle/shooting at a person, and stealing firearm explosive.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they are assisting the Lilbourn Police Department and the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department on the shooting.

Authorities say it happened around 8:10 a.m. at an apartment complex.

The victim was shot multiple times in the chest and airlifted to a Memphis, Tenn. hospital.

New Madrid County Deputies were called to 319 Beahr Rd. in Lilbourn, Mo, in reference to a possible shooting. Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Officers say the victim identified the suspect as Alandre Newsom.

According to witnesses, the shooting took place several blocks south of where the victim was found.

Deputies say Alandre Newsom was caught several blocks away from the crime scene. He was taken to New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office.

His bond will not be set until he appears in court.

Also assisting with the investigation was Missouri State Highway Patrol, New Madrid City Police and New Madrid County R-1 School Resource Officers.

