Man facing charges in Caruthersville murder, assault - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man facing charges in Caruthersville murder, assault

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Terrance Johnson (Source: Caruthersville Police Department/Facebook) Terrance Johnson (Source: Caruthersville Police Department/Facebook)
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

A man is in custody in connection to a murder and assault investigation in Caruthersville, Missouri.

Terrance Johnson was charged with murder in the first degree, armed criminal action, assault in the first degree or attempt with serious physical injury or special victim, armed criminal action, burglary second degree, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and property damage in the first degree.According to Chief Tony Jones, the incident happened around 4 a.m. at an apartment complex on West Haven Drive in Caruthersville.

He said one person died and another was airlifted to an area hospital.

According to police, on Monday, Sept. 25 Caruthersville officers responded to 106 West Haven in reference to an assault.

Officers talked to Bethany Bernett who police said had injuries to her face. According to court documents, Barnett told police she was assaulted as she entered the front door of her apartment.

Police say Barnett told them she was hit with a table lamp. She was taken away by ambulance.

According to court documents, Caruthersville police went into the apartment to try to find the suspect. That's when an officer saw a woman lying dead on the living room floor.

The woman was later identified as Shena Allen.

Court documents state that during the 911 call, the person told dispatch Barnett was assaulted and bleeding profusely. When dispatch asked the caller who the suspect was, they say the caller said, "I don't know. Dirty."

Police say a woman could be heard in the background of the phone call screaming and yelling "Dirty" several times.

According to police, "Dirty" was identified as Terrance Johnson, who Barnett said was staying at her home with Shena Allen.

They say Barnett told them Johnson and Allen were at her apartment around 10 p.m.

Court documents state Caruthersville police were called to the Caruthersville Elementary School where a man was burying clothes on the property. When they arrived, police said they found Johnson wearing only his boxers.

They say they found his clothing buried on the school's property and the clothing allegedly had a red substance on it believed to be blood.

While Johnson was at the school, he allegedly tried to enter the building by damaging the air conditioner unit on the north wall of the main building. Police said he also damaged several trees on the property.

He was taken into custody. His first court date is on Thursday, Sept. 28.

According to the Caruthersville police chief, Johnson appeared to be high and could not even talk when officers arrested him.

Johnson allegedly admitted to police that he was at the apartment and held Allen. Johnson allegedly said he panicked when someone came through the door and hit that person with a lamp. He said he left the apartment and went to the school where he said he tried to bury his clothes because they were bloody and he was scared.

According to court documents, earlier that night, at around 8:51 p.m., officers received a call about a domestic incident at Truman and Henrietta. An officer talked to Johnson and Allen and they allegedly told him there was no argument and they hadn't seen anyone arguing.

The officer said he saw the victim had cuts on her face, including a large gash above her left eye and severe blunt force trauma to the back of her head.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:18:09 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

  • Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:16:41 GMT

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly