Man facing charges in Caruthersville murder, assault

A man is in custody in connection to a murder and assault investigation in Caruthersville, Missouri.

Terrance Johnson was charged with murder in the first degree, armed criminal action, assault in the first degree or attempt with serious physical injury or special victim, armed criminal action, burglary second degree, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and property damage in the first degree.According to Chief Tony Jones, the incident happened around 4 a.m. at an apartment complex on West Haven Drive in Caruthersville.

He said one person died and another was airlifted to an area hospital.

According to police, on Monday, Sept. 25 Caruthersville officers responded to 106 West Haven in reference to an assault.

Officers talked to Bethany Bernett who police said had injuries to her face. According to court documents, Barnett told police she was assaulted as she entered the front door of her apartment.

Police say Barnett told them she was hit with a table lamp. She was taken away by ambulance.

According to court documents, Caruthersville police went into the apartment to try to find the suspect. That's when an officer saw a woman lying dead on the living room floor.

The woman was later identified as Shena Allen.

Court documents state that during the 911 call, the person told dispatch Barnett was assaulted and bleeding profusely. When dispatch asked the caller who the suspect was, they say the caller said, "I don't know. Dirty."

Police say a woman could be heard in the background of the phone call screaming and yelling "Dirty" several times.

According to police, "Dirty" was identified as Terrance Johnson, who Barnett said was staying at her home with Shena Allen.

They say Barnett told them Johnson and Allen were at her apartment around 10 p.m.

Court documents state Caruthersville police were called to the Caruthersville Elementary School where a man was burying clothes on the property. When they arrived, police said they found Johnson wearing only his boxers.

They say they found his clothing buried on the school's property and the clothing allegedly had a red substance on it believed to be blood.

While Johnson was at the school, he allegedly tried to enter the building by damaging the air conditioner unit on the north wall of the main building. Police said he also damaged several trees on the property.

He was taken into custody. His first court date is on Thursday, Sept. 28.

According to the Caruthersville police chief, Johnson appeared to be high and could not even talk when officers arrested him.

Johnson allegedly admitted to police that he was at the apartment and held Allen. Johnson allegedly said he panicked when someone came through the door and hit that person with a lamp. He said he left the apartment and went to the school where he said he tried to bury his clothes because they were bloody and he was scared.

According to court documents, earlier that night, at around 8:51 p.m., officers received a call about a domestic incident at Truman and Henrietta. An officer talked to Johnson and Allen and they allegedly told him there was no argument and they hadn't seen anyone arguing.

The officer said he saw the victim had cuts on her face, including a large gash above her left eye and severe blunt force trauma to the back of her head.

