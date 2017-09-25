FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity sticks around

Get ready for another hot and humid day in the Heartland.

Highs today will be close to record highs again. We will make it into the lower 90s.

Grant Dade says we will see partly sunny skies and warm temperatures. The warmth will last through the evening but temperatures will fall into the 70s and to the mid 60s by morning.

By Tuesday the Heartland is in for some patchy fog in the morning. By the afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies but the warm temperatures will continue. There will be a small chance of a pop up shower but most areas will remain dry. Highs will approach 90 degrees.

Temperature towards the weekend will to or slightly below average.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.