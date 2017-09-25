This week in country music: 1990 Alabama

Let's step back in time and check out the country music scene from this week 27 years ago.

The year was 1990 and these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Singles chart.

At number five was Ricky Van Shelton with I Meant Every Word He Said. It peaked at number two in the U-S but topped the charts in Canada.

Carlene Carter was in the number four spot with I Fell In Love.

Lee Greenwood was at number three with Holding a Good Hand. It would peak at number two and so far it has been Greenwood's last top ten single.

Fittingly, the top two spots for this week in 1990 featured the biggest country act of the 1990's and the biggest country act of the 1980's. At number two was Garth Brooks with what would become one of his signature songs. Friends in Low Places would go on to spend four weeks at number one.

It was a song that turned Brooks into a superstar. He had originally cut the song as a demo before he became famous. The song was shopped around to other artists with no takers, so Brooks included it on his album No Fences.

And in the top spot for this week in '90 was the 80's super group Alabama. Jukebox in My Mind was one of their 27 chart toppers. Alabama was one of the first country groups to play their own instruments and write their own songs. Their edgier country sound paved the way for other groups like Shenandoah, Restless Heart, Diamond Rio and Lonestar. While they'll always be associated with the 1980's, their hits continued until they disbanded in 2003.

