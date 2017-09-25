5 things to know for 9/25

Laura says the hot and humid weather will stick around today. (Source: William Foeste/cNews)

Happy Monday, September 25!

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Get ready for another hot and humid day. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the highs today will be close to record highs again with temperatures in the lower 90s.

Rain chances will be very limited today, although a couple of isolated storms are possible this afternoon.

Cooler and more seasonable air finally arrives on Thursday and sticks around through the weekend.

Making headlines:

At least 200 NFL players either knelt, sat, stretched or prayed during the "Star Spangled Banner" on Sunday to protest President Trump's remarks on protesting during the national anthem.

Police say a man was arrested near the White House on Sunday morning. They say he was initially stopped for urinating in public and had nine guns and three knives in his car.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking for your feedback on its Long Range Transportation Plan. Take the survey here.

President Trump signed a proclamation imposing new restrictions on travelers from a handful of countries, including five that were covered by his expiring travel ban. See when the changes will take effect here.

A man accused of shooting seven people, killing one, in a Tennessee church has been charged with murder.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.