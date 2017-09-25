Woman accused of stealing truck in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman accused of stealing truck in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A woman is facing charges in connection to a stolen truck in McCracken County, Kentucky.

Jessica L. Barnes, 33, of Smithland, was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000; driving on DUI suspended license; first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to McCracken County sheriff's deputies, they took a report of a 1987 Chevrolet truck that was stolen during a fight on Clarks River Road.

At around 11 p.m., deputies say they saw the vehicle on Clarks River Road and pulled it over. They say Barnes was driving the truck.

During a search of the truck, deputies say they found a glass smoking pipe and a quantity of methamphetamine.

Barnes was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

