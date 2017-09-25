Paducah, KY woman facing DUI charge after rollover crash

A Paducah, Kentucky woman was accused of DUI after a rollover crash on Bleich Road.

Amanda Y. Kimble, 34, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol - first offense (aggravated).

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a rollover crash in the 1500 block of Bleich Road at 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, September 24.

Deputies say Kimble was driving a 2012 Nissan when it left the road, overcorrected and then rolled over. It came to a rest upside down off the road.

Kimble was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for "non-incapacitating injuries."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.