2 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Saline Co., IL

Two people are dead after a crash in Saline County, Illinois.

Illinois State Police District 19, other Law Enforcement and Emergency Medical Service Agencies, are investigating the deadly two-vehicle crash.

The police were informed of a head-on collision between two pickup trucks at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, September 24. It happened on U.S. 45 at Rays Road, just north of Ledford.

The two vehicles involved were a GMC Sierra truck and a GMC Canyon. According to ISP, they were originally told the GMC Canyon was a Chevrolet Colorado but that was not correct.

According to ISP, both vehicles left the road and came to a rest in a ditch on the northwest side of U.S. Route 45.

The 51-year-old driver of the GMC Sierra and the 70-year-old passenger in the GMC Canyon were pronounced dead at the scene. The 69-year-old driver of the GMC Canyon was taken to an area hospital for injuries.

An ISP Crash Reconstruction Officer has been assigned to the investigation.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area of the crash, as officers and emergency workers continue to be on scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.