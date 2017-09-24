2 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Saline Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Saline Co., IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Two people are dead after a crash in Saline County, Illinois.

Illinois State Police District 19, other Law Enforcement and Emergency Medical Service Agencies, are investigating the deadly two-vehicle crash. 

The police were informed of a head-on collision between two pickup trucks at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, September 24. It happened on U.S. 45 at Rays Road, just north of Ledford.

The two vehicles involved were a GMC Sierra truck and a GMC Canyon. According to ISP, they were originally told the GMC Canyon was a Chevrolet Colorado but that was not correct.

According to ISP, both vehicles left the road and came to a rest in a ditch on the northwest side of U.S. Route 45.

The 51-year-old driver of the GMC Sierra and the 70-year-old passenger in the GMC Canyon were pronounced dead at the scene. The 69-year-old driver of the GMC Canyon was taken to an area hospital for injuries.

An ISP Crash Reconstruction Officer has been assigned to the investigation. 

Drivers were asked to avoid the area of the crash, as officers and emergency workers continue to be on scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:18:09 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

  • Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly