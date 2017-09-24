2-night music event in Cape Girardeau to raise money for hurricane relief canceled

A two-night music event in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on October 6 and 7 to raise money to help the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma has been canceled.

According to event promoters, the event was canceled due to family reasons.

They encourage everyone to donate to the Red Cross by clicking here and hope to have a new date soon.

