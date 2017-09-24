2-night music event in Cape Girardeau to raise money for hurrica - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2-night music event in Cape Girardeau to raise money for hurricane relief canceled

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A two-night music event in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on October 6 and 7 to raise money to help the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma has been canceled.

According to event promoters, the event was canceled due to family reasons. 

They encourage everyone to donate to the Red Cross by clicking here and hope to have a new date soon.

