3 vehicle crash injured 2 in Jefferson Co., IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A three vehicle  crash in Jefferson County, Illinois involved a semi truck on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 2:07 p.m.

It happened on Interstate 57 in the southbound lanes at mile post 89.9.

A 2000 Freightliner, pulling a box van trailer, was driven by Isic Mirza, 30, of Caledonia, Minnesota. Tod M. Watson, 52 of Murray, Kentucky drove a  2011 Toyota Rav 4 216 and James E. Dennison, a 52 of Iuka, Il drove a Peterbilt pulling a flatbed trailer. 

In the Toyota with Tod Watson was Shannon Watson, a 24 year old female of Murray, KY

Police said, the Peterbilt, the Toyota and the Freightliner were all southbound on I-57. The Peterbilt was traveling in front of the Toyota with the Freightliner traveling behind the Toyota.

When Peterbilt and Toyota slowed for backed up construction zone traffic, the Freightliner’s driver, Miraza, failed to slow in time and struck the rear of the Toyota. 

This forced the Toyota into the rear of the trailer being pulled by the Peterbilt. No lanes of I-57 were shut down during the crash investigation and scene clean up.

Both Tod and Shannon Watson suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital via ambulance.

Mirza was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

