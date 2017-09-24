Regents to consider Cottonwood renovation plans, lift for life academy charter renewal

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents are going to consider a renovation budget for the Cottonwood facilities at the September 22 meeting at 9:30 a.m. It will also discuss plans to create a new home for the Office of International Education and Services and the Intensive English Program.

Additional action items include consideration of renewing the charter for the Lift for Life Academy in St. Louis and expanding its services from Pre-K through 12th grade. Two prospective academic programs will be discussed, including a Master of Arts in Teaching: Middle and Secondary Education, and a film and literature minor.

The Board will consider an adding on to Section 10 on Information Technology of the Business Policies and Procedures Manual and the policy statements effective this fall; transferring a special course fee on the Drawing for Theatre II course beginning with the spring 2018 semester; revising policy statements on refunding tuition, general and course fees, effective this fall; and amending the Missouri Innovation Corporation Bylaws.

The Regents will listen to a student presentation from Damon Washington who is a Southeast integrated marketing and sales management major. Student Government Secretary Hannah Ross and Faculty Senate Chair Dr. Jim McGill will give reports. The Regents will also hear reports on the Quality Assurance of Online Courses Impact 2017, progress on contracts and Facilities Management projects, and institutional updates on fall 2017 enrollment and the budget.

The Board will consider a motion to go into a closed session for appropriate considerations related to litigation, and hiring, firing, disciplining or promotion of personnel.

When the open session reconvenes, the Regents will announce actions taken in closed session.

The Board agenda in its entirety can be reviewed at http://www.semo.edu/board/meeting_info.htm.

