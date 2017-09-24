Deadly crash kills one man near Puxico, MO

On Saturday, Sept. 23 a deadly crash killed one man in Stoddard County, Missouri.

The crash happened on Route T, four miles southwest of Puxico around 8:20 p.m.

Donnie Crawford, 56, of Wappapello, Mo was headed northbound on the roadway in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

According to officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and hit several trees.

Crawford's body was pronounced dead at the scene taken by the coroner Kenny Pope to the Stoddard County morgue.

His next of kin has been notified.

