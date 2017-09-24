Ex-White House strategist Bannon to be at St. Louis rally

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is expected in St. Louis on Sunday for a rally and to receive an award.

Bannon is to receive the Phyllis Schlafly Eagle Award during a luncheon hosted by Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, a spinoff of the conservative think tank Eagle Forum that Schlafly founded and led until her death last year at age 92. The rally is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Bannon left his White House post in August after a turbulent seven months. He returned to Breitbart News, which he led before joining Trump's campaign.

Bannon's appearance in St. Louis comes nine days after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in a black drug suspect's 2011 shooting death. More than 160 people have been arrested in protests.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.