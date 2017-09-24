Report: Payments for mental health treatment often denied

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A report says frequent denials of payment for substance-abuse and mental-health services in Illinois are creating barriers to treatment despite an ongoing opioid crisis.

The State Journal-Register reports nonprofit The Kennedy Forum Illinois released the report with the Illinois Association for Behavioral Health, Illinois Health and Hospital Association and others.

Three out of four treatment providers responding to the non-scientific survey from late 2016 to early 2017 said managed-care companies serving Medicaid patients denied paying for a range of services sometimes, often or always.

Nearly 60 percent of those providers said Medicaid managed-care companies always or often denied payment for inpatient treatment.

Democratic state Rep. Deb Conroy, chairwoman of the House Mental Health Committee, says she plans to hold hearings on the issues.

The 16-page report was released Tuesday.

