Lynn has tough outing as Cardinals lose at Pittsburgh

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The St. Louis Cardinals lost 11-6 Saturday at Pittsburgh.

Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn gave up eight 1st inning runs in the St. Louis loss.

