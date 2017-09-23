Salukis battle Memphis but fall at the end - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Salukis battle Memphis but fall at the end

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The SIU Football team gave Memphis all it could handle but fell at the end on the road 44-31.

The Salukis took a 21-17 lead into halftime but couldn't get past the Tigers at the end.

With the loss Southern Illinois falls to 2-1 and Memphis improves to 3-0.

