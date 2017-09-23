Mizzou and Kentucky both fall in SEC games - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mizzou and Kentucky both fall in SEC games

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Both Missouri and Kentucky lose home games in the SEC Saturday night.

Auburn defeated Mizzou 51-14.

Florida continued it's dominance over Kentucky with a 28-27 victory in Lexington.

