Murray State falls in OVC opener to Austin Peay

Murray State falls in OVC opener to Austin Peay

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The Murray State football team lost it's OVC opener 27-7 Saturday to Austin Peay. 

The Racers trailed 17-0 after the 1st quarter and never recovered against the Governors.

Murray State is now 0-1 in the OVC and Austin Peay is 1-0.

