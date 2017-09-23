Woman faces drug charges after Mt. Vernon, IL home searched - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman faces drug charges after Mt. Vernon, IL home searched

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Mt. Vernon Police Department/Facebook) (Source: Mt. Vernon Police Department/Facebook)
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

The Mt. Vernon Police Department executed a search warrant following suspicion that controlled substances were being sold at a residence located at 1702 Forest Avenue.

They found narcotics, drug equipment and ammunition inside the residence.

21-year-old Chasity Robinson was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug equipment and possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

The search was conducted by Narcotics Division Detectives.

Robison is being held at the Jefferson County Justice Center.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.

