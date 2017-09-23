Accidental shooting in Dunklin Co., MO

The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accidental shooting that left a 10-year-old boy dead.

Investigators learned that the father was in a bedroom and had removed a rifle from a gun safe, removed the magazine, tried to eject a round and the gun went off with the bullet grazing a part of the victim's left arm with the bullet then entering the left side of the chest and side area.

The boy was then rushed to the ER and doctors were not successful in saving his life.

The incident occurred on Dunklin County Road 621 at the residence of Danny Brown and Janice Brown on Friday, Sept. 22.

This accident is under investigation by the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office and the Dunklin County Coroner.

