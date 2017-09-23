FIRST ALERT: Fog followed by heat

The Heartland had some areas of fog early on Saturday morning, September 23 followed by sunshine and near-record heat.

Bryan McCormick says highs will soar into the low 90s, but a dry east breeze will keep humidity low. A stray shower or storm will be possible on Sunday afternoon as an upper-level disturbance moves nearby.

A cold front next week will bring an end to the summer-like weather.

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: 89-92. Wind: E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear and muggy. Lows: 61-66. Wind: E 3-7

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated shower. Highs: 88-91. Wind: ESE 5-10

