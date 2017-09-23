FIRST ALERT: Fog followed by heat

The Heartland had some areas of fog early on Saturday morning, September 23 followed by sunshine and near-record heat.
Bryan McCormick says highs will soar into the low 90s, but a dry east breeze will keep humidity low. A stray shower or storm will be possible on Sunday afternoon as an upper-level disturbance moves nearby.
A cold front next week will bring an end to the summer-like weather.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.