Illinois State Police to enforce railroad safety

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
CARMI, IL (KFVS) -

Rail safety week is Sept. 24-30 and the Illinois State Police (ISP) District 19 is partnering with local, state and federal agencies to promote safety around railroad tracks and trains.

ISP has planned enforcement details throughout the week at various crossings to cite drivers who disobey laws associated with the tracks.

It is against the law to stop your vehicle on the railroad tracks and anywhere within the highway-rail grade crossing.

During 2016 there were 120 railroad crossing collisions in Illinois involving motor vehicles. These collisions resulted in 43 injuries and 22 fatalities.  In addition, there were 39 trespassing incidents on railroad property which resulted in 17 injuries and 22 fatalities. Illinois is ranked 2nd in the nation in grade crossing fatalities and 7th in the nation in railroad trespassing fatalities.

